Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/23/2019 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

12/16/2019 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $338.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $325.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/5/2019 – Mastercard is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Mastercard was given a new $305.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $348.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MA stock opened at $297.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $300.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.16, for a total transaction of $2,097,882.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,015,230 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,156,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,714 shares of company stock valued at $27,514,458 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $33,000. TCG Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

