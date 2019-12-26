Resources Connection (RECN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 2nd. Analysts expect Resources Connection to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Resources Connection to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RECN opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $528.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.14. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

RECN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

