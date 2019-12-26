Reviewing Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG)

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Key Energy Services alerts:

This table compares Key Energy Services and Schlumberger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services $521.70 million 0.01 -$88.80 million ($4.53) -0.06 Schlumberger $32.82 billion 1.71 $2.14 billion $1.62 25.09

Schlumberger has higher revenue and earnings than Key Energy Services. Key Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schlumberger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Key Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Schlumberger shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Key Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Schlumberger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Key Energy Services and Schlumberger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services -20.26% -2,602.22% -23.27% Schlumberger -30.22% 6.00% 2.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Key Energy Services and Schlumberger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services 0 4 1 0 2.20 Schlumberger 0 5 15 0 2.75

Key Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $3.08, suggesting a potential upside of 1,059.15%. Schlumberger has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.70%. Given Key Energy Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Key Energy Services is more favorable than Schlumberger.

Volatility and Risk

Key Energy Services has a beta of 4.35, suggesting that its stock price is 335% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schlumberger has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Schlumberger beats Key Energy Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services. Its Drilling segment designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems, fluid systems and specialty equipment, production technology solutions, and engineered managed pressure and underbalanced drilling solutions; and offers environmental services and products. This segment also provides drilling and measurement, land drilling rigs, and related support services; and supplies well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, and contracting services, as well as drilling rig management services. The company's Production segment offers well services; coiled tubing equipment; hydraulic fracturing, multistage completions, perforating, coiled tubing equipment, and services; well completion services and equipment; artificial lift production equipment and optimization services; and production management services. Its Cameron segment offers integrated subsea production systems; drilling equipment and services; onshore and offshore platform wellhead systems and processing solutions; and valve products and measurement systems. The company was formerly known as Socie´te´ de Prospection E´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.