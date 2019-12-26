Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) vs. Invictus Financial (NASDAQ:IVFZF) Head to Head Survey

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and Invictus Financial (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 64.3% of Rimini Street shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Invictus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rimini Street and Invictus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 0 0 0 N/A Invictus Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rimini Street and Invictus Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $252.79 million 1.05 -$67.96 million ($0.32) -12.34 Invictus Financial N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Invictus Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rimini Street.

Risk and Volatility

Rimini Street has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invictus Financial has a beta of -12.61, meaning that its stock price is 1,361% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and Invictus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street 2.78% -8.25% 16.98% Invictus Financial N/A N/A -30.91%

Summary

Rimini Street beats Invictus Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Invictus Financial

Invictus Financial Inc. does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of services related to the financial markets through the Internet or mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Stockhouse Inc. and changed its name to Invictus Financial Inc. in April 2010. Invictus Financial Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

