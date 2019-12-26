Rise Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. During the last week, Rise has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $174,572.00 and approximately $71.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00035085 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00001001 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,338,872 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision.

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.