Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 350.6% from the November 28th total of 230,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:RBA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 193,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,173. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $43.50 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

