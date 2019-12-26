ROOBEE Hits Market Cap of $2.69 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $599,466.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.05959479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029581 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001857 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023408 BTC.

ROOBEE is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,383,671 tokens. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io.

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

