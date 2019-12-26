SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

SAFRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nord/LB raised SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on SAFRAN/ADR in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

SAFRAN/ADR stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.88. SAFRAN/ADR has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $41.43.

SAFRAN/ADR Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

