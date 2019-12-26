SALT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $291,471.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. SALT has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $291,471.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bittrex, Liqui and IDEX. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.01218290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Upbit, LATOKEN, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, OKEx, Huobi, Liqui, ABCC, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

