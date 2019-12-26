SaluS Market Cap Reaches $5.43 Million (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for $5.36 or 0.00074164 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and CryptoBridge. SaluS has a market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $10,094.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SaluS has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

