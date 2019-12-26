SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCYX shares. ValuEngine raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, December 16th.

SCYX stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $47.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.22. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 11,653.81% and a negative return on equity of 230.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 86.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 219,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 152.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 515,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

