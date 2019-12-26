Semux (SEM) Price Hits $0.0786 on Top Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. Semux has a total market capitalization of $989,181.00 and approximately $2,930.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Semux has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can now be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00001089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00035165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00019088 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003775 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000979 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000160 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,587,715 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

