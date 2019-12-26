SHIELD (XSH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $81,516.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 50.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. SHIELD has a market cap of $81,516.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 63.1% lower against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,212.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.84 or 0.01745899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.85 or 0.02620094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00557526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00637246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00063251 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023467 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00381804 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.