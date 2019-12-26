Shift (SHIFT) Market Capitalization Reaches $861,484.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Shift has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shift has a total market capitalization of $861,484.00 and approximately $1,919.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can now be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDAX, Upbit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,636,355 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org.

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, IDAX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

