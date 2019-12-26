Short Interest in Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Expands By 2,645.5%

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 2,645.5% from the November 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

AIRI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.73. 23,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,190. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.