Short Interest in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Rises By 97.4%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the November 28th total of 840,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:AXU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,082. Alexco Resource has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.81.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 645,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 165,932 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Alexco Resource by 488.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 183,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 151,893 shares during the last quarter.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

