Short Interest in Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Declines By 35.3%

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the November 28th total of 241,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ALO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.79. 408,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,842. Alio Gold has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.07.

Get Alio Gold alerts:

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alio Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alio Gold stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,259,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 7.39% of Alio Gold worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.