Short Interest in Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) Grows By 305.7%

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a growth of 305.7% from the November 28th total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:AMRH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.24. 34,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,008. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. Ameri has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameri in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameri by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameri by 819.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 152,619 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

