Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Rises By 44.4%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the November 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of AMS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.47. 18,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,631. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

