Short Interest in Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Drops By 27.9%

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the November 28th total of 303,500 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 565,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Astrotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Astrotech stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Astrotech has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

