Short Interest in CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Decreases By 65.7%

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the November 28th total of 38,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CRH Medical stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. 16,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,157. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRHM. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CRH Medical by 587.0% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 163,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 139,716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,111,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the period.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

