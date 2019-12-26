Short Interest in CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Increases By 325.4%

CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a growth of 325.4% from the November 28th total of 22,400 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of CTI Industries stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,220. CTI Industries has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.

CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter. CTI Industries had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 178.50%.

About CTI Industries

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

