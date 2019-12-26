Short Interest in CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Drops By 50.6%

CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the November 28th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CTEK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,929. CynergisTek has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CynergisTek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of CynergisTek from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CynergisTek by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in CynergisTek by 23.3% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CynergisTek by 29.7% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 681,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 156,034 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in CynergisTek in the second quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CynergisTek by 208.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

