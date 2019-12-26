Short Interest in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Decreases By 27.9%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the November 28th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 25.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 5.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,080. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $31.67.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

