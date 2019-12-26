Short Interest in DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) Declines By 67.3%

DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the November 28th total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DGSE stock remained flat at $$1.39 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,966. DGSE Companies has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.68.

Get DGSE Companies alerts:

DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter.

In other DGSE Companies news, Director Allison M. Destefano purchased 21,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $31,738.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,996.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 23,739 shares of company stock valued at $34,679 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DGSE Companies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of DGSE Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded DGSE Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About DGSE Companies

DGSE Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. The company offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for DGSE Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DGSE Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.