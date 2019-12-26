Short Interest in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Drops By 75.9%

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the November 28th total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get eMagin alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 279,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,207. eMagin has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.09.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.