Short Interest in Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) Decreases By 25.0%

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 28th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on Entera Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

ENTX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 43,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,426. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entera Bio stock. DLD Asset Management LP increased its stake in Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,416 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 3.23% of Entera Bio worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

