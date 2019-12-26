Short Interest in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Drops By 25.1%

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the November 28th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE:TEF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Telefonica has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Telefonica alerts:

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, analysts expect that Telefonica will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Telefonica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Telefonica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Telefonica by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Telefonica by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Telefonica by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 754,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,830 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonica in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEF. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.