Short Interest in TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) Rises By 400.0%

TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 28th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TMSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get TMSR alerts:

In other TMSR news, CEO Yimin Jin sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,267,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMSR stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 88,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. TMSR has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

About TMSR

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for TMSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.