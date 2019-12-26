Short Interest in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Drops By 25.2%

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the November 28th total of 227,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,256. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $391.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. On average, analysts predict that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

