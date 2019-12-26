Short Interest in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Drops By 28.2%

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $300.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,355. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $176.27 and a fifty-two week high of $301.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.38.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $5,022,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 53.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

