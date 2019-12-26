Short Interest in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Declines By 29.1%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the November 28th total of 10,870,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,623. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in UBS Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,790,000 after purchasing an additional 194,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UBS Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,664,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,979,000 after buying an additional 252,471 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in UBS Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,089,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,945,000 after buying an additional 205,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 59,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.