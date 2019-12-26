SIBCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $568.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Upbit. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $608,346.00 and $568.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,212.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.84 or 0.01745899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.85 or 0.02620094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00557526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00637246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00063251 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023467 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00381804 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,088,256 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

