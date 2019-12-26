Silverway Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.74 Million (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Silverway has a market capitalization of $49.32 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00006842 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. During the last week, Silverway has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,212.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.85 or 0.02620094 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001757 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00562151 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

