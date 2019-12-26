SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SJW shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price objective on shares of SJW Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE:SJW opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of -0.01. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $74.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $71,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Valer Robert A. Van purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.21 per share, for a total transaction of $504,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in SJW Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

