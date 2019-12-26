Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $560.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) will announce $560.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $554.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $568.30 million. Snap posted sales of $389.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The business had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Snap from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. Snap has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $18.36.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $120,211.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,385,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,222,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 31,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $474,270.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,400,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,604,180 shares of company stock valued at $37,861,019 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 219.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,867 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Snap by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,188,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,744,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

