Social Send (SEND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, Social Send has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a total market cap of $107,802.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010034 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003113 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005472 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 52,699,068 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

