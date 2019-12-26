SolarCoin (SLR) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $817,105.00 and approximately $179.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00557526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009685 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,888,378 coins and its circulating supply is 56,029,732 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

