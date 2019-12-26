Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRNE shares. ValuEngine cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,801,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 398,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,810,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after purchasing an additional 264,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 797.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

SRNE stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.72.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 193.12% and a negative net margin of 1,101.69%. The company had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

