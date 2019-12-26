Sparkpoint Tops 1-Day Volume of $25,156.00 (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. Sparkpoint has a total market cap of $92,963.00 and $25,156.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sparkpoint has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Sparkpoint token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00182527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.01217021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00118822 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sparkpoint Token Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,633,670,671 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem.

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

