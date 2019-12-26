Spectrum (SPT) Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $19,989.00 and $12,878.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00553927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011343 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009067 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

