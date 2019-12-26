Spendcoin (SPND) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $731,032.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00183027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.01225627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118848 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.