StableUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.35 Million (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00013842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.01228445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00118622 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 3,069,194 tokens. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

