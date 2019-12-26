Stakinglab (LABX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $935.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Stakinglab has a market cap of $29,381.00 and approximately $935.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00643129 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008305 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000292 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001135 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000607 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 1,999,854 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

