Starbase (STAR) Achieves Market Cap of $65,948.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Starbase has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $65,948.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

