State Street Corp Acquires 118,799 Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.16% of SolarWinds worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SolarWinds by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SWI. ValuEngine downgraded SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

In other news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 12,492 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $239,971.32. Also, EVP Jason Bliss sold 8,467 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $163,836.45. Insiders sold a total of 39,181 shares of company stock worth $754,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. SolarWinds Corp has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.57 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 74.35% and a return on equity of 8.43%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

