State Street Corp Acquires 14,622 Shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,473,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.66% of Century Aluminum worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CENX. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 12.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 67,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 11.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $673.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 1.98. Century Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Century Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum Co will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $177,459.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $127,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

