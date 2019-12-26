State Street Corp Acquires 27,433 Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.30% of Jernigan Capital worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after buying an additional 242,657 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 690,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCAP opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCAP. TheStreet cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other news, Director Mark O. Decker bought 1,500 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Good bought 6,900 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,985 shares of company stock valued at $197,624. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

