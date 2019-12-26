State Street Corp Acquires 296,496 Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 296,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.05% of The Rubicon Project worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RUBI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth $25,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,222,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,463,050.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $38,130.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,397 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUBI. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Rubicon Project has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE RUBI opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $458.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.64.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Research analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

