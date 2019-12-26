State Street Corp Acquires 31,878 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $254,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $290,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 422.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on YMAB. Cowen started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Healy purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $2,681,100.00. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $126,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $840,108. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

